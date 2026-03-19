Storm batters Karachi, kills 19 as winds up to 90 kph lash city

Several fatalities occurred when buildings and boundary walls collapsed
KARACHI: A powerful overnight storm accompanied by heavy rain and gale-force winds killed at least 19 people in Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi, and injured several others, as walls and roofs collapsed across multiple areas, according to officials and local media.
Heavy rains and strong winds lashed the port city late Wednesday and continued into Thursday, uprooting trees, damaging infrastructure and disrupting traffic, emergency services and hospital officials said, according to AP.
At least 15 bodies were initially brought to Karachi’s main hospital, while more than two dozen people were treated for injuries in weather-related incidents, police surgeon Summaiya Tariq and rescue officials said.
However, the death toll later rose to 19, Geo News reported, citing multiple incidents across the city as the storm intensified overnight.
Authorities said several fatalities occurred when buildings and boundary walls collapsed under the impact of strong winds and rain.
In Baldia Town’s Mawachh Goth area, rescuers recovered 13 bodies from the rubble of a collapsed structure, while search operations continued for others feared trapped, according to Geo News.
In separate incidents, two people — including a woman — were killed when a wall collapsed in Landhi’s Majeed Colony, while others were injured.
A man died after being struck by lightning near Yaru Goth in the Malir River area, while another woman was killed when the roof of her house collapsed in Korangi’s Sector 3½. In a separate incident, a man died after a tree fell on him in Korangi No 5.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department said winds of up to 90 kilometres per hour lashed the city for several hours, with even higher gusts of 97 kph recorded in Mauripur.
Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab urged residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary movement, warning that numerous trees had fallen and road clearance operations were underway.
The storm also caused widespread disruption, with reports of prolonged power outages in several areas. Residents in Buffer Zone said electricity had not been restored since Wednesday night.
Power utility K-Electric said supply remained active on around 1,840 of its 2,100 feeders, with about 260 still affected by rain-related faults.
Rainfall varied across the city, with the highest recorded at 55.6 mm in Korangi, according to the Meteorological Department.
Forecasters said more rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by strong winds and possible isolated hailstorms, could continue to affect Karachi and other parts of Sindh province as a westerly weather system moves across the region.
Authorities warned that additional spells of heavy rain were likely in the coming hours, with rainfall of 50 mm or more expected in some areas.
The weather system is also forecast to impact several districts across Sindh, including Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar and Sukkur, with the risk of lightning strikes and strong winds.
Emergency services remain on high alert as officials continue rescue and relief operations across the city.
Caption
A fallen tree lies on a road after heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds lashed Karachi, on March 18, 2026. — APP