Storm batters Karachi, kills 19 as winds up to 90 kph lash city

KARACHI: A powerful overnight storm accompanied by heavy rain and gale-force winds killed at least 19 people in Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi, and injured several others, as walls and roofs collapsed across multiple areas, according to officials and local media.

At least 15 bodies were initially brought to Karachi’s main hospital, while more than two dozen people were treated for injuries in weather-related incidents, police surgeon Summaiya Tariq and rescue officials said.

A man died after being struck by lightning near Yaru Goth in the Malir River area, while another woman was killed when the roof of her house collapsed in Korangi’s Sector 3½. In a separate incident, a man died after a tree fell on him in Korangi No 5.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said winds of up to 90 kilometres per hour lashed the city for several hours, with even higher gusts of 97 kph recorded in Mauripur.

Forecasters said more rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by strong winds and possible isolated hailstorms, could continue to affect Karachi and other parts of Sindh province as a westerly weather system moves across the region.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.