Pakistan's AI-based app to ease immigration at airports

Pilot project will save passengers' time and improve efficiency at airports
Dubai: Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered application designed to curb human smuggling and streamline immigration procedures.
A pilot of the new system is scheduled to launch at Islamabad International Airport, officials said.
Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was recently briefed on the initiative during a meeting at FIA headquarters in Islamabad, where progress on the agency’s modernisation plan was reviewed.
The meeting, attended by FIA additional directors general and directors, with zonal directors participating online, focused on recent developments and key reforms within the FIA.
The AI-driven system aims to simplify immigration processing while improving the agency’s ability to detect human trafficking attempts. By reducing long queues at airports, the app will save passengers time and enhance overall efficiency. Calling the initiative “a need of the hour,” Naqvi said it would significantly strengthen Pakistan’s efforts to combat organised trafficking networks.
The interior minister approved immediate release of funds to improve the FIA’s IT infrastructure and directed urgent renovation of the FIA headquarters building. He also instructed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to hand over the newly allotted land for the FIA Academy without delay.
Addressing staff shortages, Naqvi ordered recruitment against all approved vacant posts to begin immediately. “I will ensure provision of all necessary resources, but in return, performance must also be delivered,” he told FIA officials.
FIA Director General Raja Riffat Mukhtar updated the minister that amendments to the FIA Act had been completed, and the agency’s digital transformation was underway. The FIA has transitioned to an e-office system, and all official notices will soon include QR codes to enhance transparency and accountability.
The launch of the AI application builds on the FIA’s intensified crackdown on human trafficking in recent years. In October 2023, the agency partnered with the European Union and the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) to establish a “second line” border control office at Islamabad Airport. The facility is equipped with advanced forensic and IT tools to detect forged documents and monitor smuggling patterns.
Officials said the AI-based system represents a significant step in modernising Pakistan’s border management and institutional capacity. It is expected to improve detection of trafficking networks, streamline passenger processing, and bolster national security.
