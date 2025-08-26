Pakistan's AI-based app to ease immigration at airports

The interior minister approved immediate release of funds to improve the FIA’s IT infrastructure and directed urgent renovation of the FIA headquarters building. He also instructed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to hand over the newly allotted land for the FIA Academy without delay.

The AI-driven system aims to simplify immigration processing while improving the agency’s ability to detect human trafficking attempts. By reducing long queues at airports, the app will save passengers time and enhance overall efficiency. Calling the initiative “a need of the hour,” Naqvi said it would significantly strengthen Pakistan’s efforts to combat organised trafficking networks.

The launch of the AI application builds on the FIA’s intensified crackdown on human trafficking in recent years. In October 2023, the agency partnered with the European Union and the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) to establish a “second line” border control office at Islamabad Airport. The facility is equipped with advanced forensic and IT tools to detect forged documents and monitor smuggling patterns.

FIA Director General Raja Riffat Mukhtar updated the minister that amendments to the FIA Act had been completed, and the agency’s digital transformation was underway. The FIA has transitioned to an e-office system, and all official notices will soon include QR codes to enhance transparency and accountability.

Addressing staff shortages, Naqvi ordered recruitment against all approved vacant posts to begin immediately. “I will ensure provision of all necessary resources, but in return, performance must also be delivered,” he told FIA officials.

Ashfaq Ahmed Senior Assistant Editor

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. As Senior Assistant Editor, his insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it.