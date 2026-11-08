Pakistani AI startup RLabs wins Silicon Valley award: Who is NUST graduate Harris Ahmed?

Ahmed-led RLabs recognised for AI-powered simulation tech, with plans to enter US market
Dubai: A Pakistani technology startup developing advanced simulation and artificial intelligence tools has won a prestigious award at a major Silicon Valley summit in California, highlighting the growing international recognition of Pakistan’s technology sector.
RLabs, a Pakistani startup led by Harris Ahmed, a 2018 graduate of the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) in Islamabad, won the GOAL Startup Award at the Silicon Valley November Summit in California, Dawn reported.
The event was organised by Plug and Play, a global innovation platform and venture capital firm, and brought together more than 3,000 participants, including entrepreneurs, investors, corporate executives and technology leaders.
RLabs was among 18 startups selected from around the world to pitch their innovations under Plug and Play’s Global Overseas Acceleration & Learning (GOAL) programme.
RLabs specialises in extended reality (XR) simulators, synthetic data and machine training — technologies increasingly used to train people and artificial intelligence systems to operate complex equipment.
Ahmed, who graduated from NUST in 2018, said he had spent the past decade developing XR technologies to teach people how to operate sophisticated machinery.
Now, his company is applying that experience to train intelligent machines.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Ahmed describes himself as a computer graphics enthusiast, TEDx speaker and certified virtual reality developer. His profile also lists training at Draper University and the University of London.
He has spent the past decade developing extended-reality technologies to train people to operate complex machinery, expertise he is now applying to artificial intelligence and machine training through RLabs.
“Now we use the same human experience to train machine instincts,” Ahmed wrote on LinkedIn, announcing that the startup was preparing to launch in the United States.
The company was incubated at the National Incubation Centre for Aerospace Technologies (NICAT), which supports emerging technology businesses in Pakistan.
According to NICAT, RLabs has been developing a proprietary large language model to power a modular, cross-platform simulation engine.
The centre says the technology could reduce simulation development time by as much as 75 per cent.
Ahmed said the summit focused heavily on artificial intelligence and deep technology, with more than 300 startups participating across over 20 industry programmes.
He described the opportunity to present RLabs’ work before an international audience of investors, founders and corporate leaders as an important milestone.
The company’s recognition comes as artificial intelligence, automation and advanced simulation technologies attract increasing investment worldwide.
For Pakistan’s emerging startup ecosystem, the award offers an opportunity to demonstrate that locally developed technology can compete on international platforms.
Pakistan’s Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, congratulated the startup, describing the achievement as a proud moment for the country.
“From Pakistan to Silicon Valley — a proud moment for our nation!” she said in a statement shared through official government channels.
The minister said the recognition reflected the extraordinary potential of Pakistani talent and the growing strength of the country’s startup ecosystem.
She also praised Ignite, the government’s technology innovation arm, for supporting entrepreneurship and helping emerging businesses access international opportunities.
“Seeing our homegrown startups earn international recognition reinforces our commitment to nurturing innovation, creating global opportunities, and empowering the next generation of Pakistani entrepreneurs,” she said.
Khawaja said Pakistan’s ambition should extend beyond participating in global technology markets.
“Pakistani startups should not just compete globally, but help shape the future of technology,” she added.
She congratulated Ahmed and the RLabs team, expressing hope that their achievement would inspire more Pakistani entrepreneurs.
The international recognition comes as Pakistan steps up efforts to develop its technology and startup industries.
On October 10, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the newly renamed Daanish IT Park, also known as the National Technology Park, describing it as an important step towards strengthening the country’s digital economy.
The facility brings startups, incubation centres, innovation hubs, small and medium enterprises and established technology companies together.
Meanwhile, the World Bank is considering a proposed entrepreneurship and private investment project that would support the establishment of a $50 million Fund of Funds to encourage venture capital investment in Pakistan.
The project is expected to be considered for approval in early 2027.
Pakistani entrepreneurs have also gained recognition elsewhere in the international technology industry.
Earlier this year, the co-founders of Singapore-based Plouton AI, Muhammad Furqan Karim Kidwai and Sarfraz Shahid Hussain, were included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list in the finance and venture capital category.
Their company develops AI-powered automation tools designed to help businesses streamline financial operations.
For RLabs, the Silicon Valley award marks another step towards expanding internationally, with the company now preparing to enter the US market.