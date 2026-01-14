Pakistan to explore stablecoin use in cross-border digital payments

Dubai: Pakistan’s federal government has signed a memorandum of understanding with SC Financial Technologies LLC, an affiliate of World Liberty Financial, to explore the potential use of World Liberty’s dollar-linked stablecoin in cross-border transactions.

During the visit, Witkoff met with Pakistani government officials and industry stakeholders to discuss approaches to secure and compliant digital payment infrastructure, as well as developments in cross-border settlement and foreign exchange processes.

The announcement coincided with a visit to Pakistan by Zach Witkoff, co-founder and chief executive of World Liberty Financial and son of US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The agreement was announced on Wednesday by the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA), which said the MoU aims to support technical engagement and policy-level discussions on emerging digital payment systems.

The authority said the government’s regulation-focused approach has positioned Pakistan as a market under observation in the development of digital finance and cross-border payment technologies.

The authority said the approvals were completed in under five months. It added that Binance founder Changpeng Zhao and TRON founder Justin Sun have also visited Pakistan as part of discussions on the country’s evolving digital asset and regulatory framework.

PVARA said Pakistan has recently taken steps to formalise its digital asset ecosystem. On December 12, the authority issued No Objection Certificates to Binance and HTX, allowing both platforms to begin the process of local incorporation.

Finance and Revenue Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said the government’s engagement with international digital finance firms is aimed at understanding new financial models while aligning innovation with regulation and financial stability.

The authority said the MoU builds on earlier engagement between Pakistan and World Liberty Financial, including a Letter of Intent signed in April with the Pakistan Crypto Council, led by chief executive Bilal Bin Saqib, to support knowledge-sharing on emerging financial technologies.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.