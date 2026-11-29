One person remains missing as rescue operations enter fifth day; 4 suspects arrested
Dubai: The death toll from the collapse of a six-storey building in Pakistan’s Karachi rose to 16 on Sunday after rescue workers recovered three more bodies from the rubble.
At least one person remains missing as search and recovery operations entered their fifth day, Dawn reported, citing emergency service Rescue 1122.
The under-construction building, reportedly being built illegally on a residential plot near Baloch Colony, collapsed on Wednesday, initially killing three people and injuring 14 others.
Rescue workers recovered two bodies overnight before retrieving another later on Sunday. Efforts to identify the latest victim were under way.
Emergency teams have accelerated debris removal and search operations, working from all four sides of the collapsed structure.
On Friday, rescuers pulled 28-year-old Muhammad Adil alive from beneath the rubble, two days after the building collapsed.
Police have arrested four suspects, including one of the building’s owners and three contractors, in connection with the collapse.
A first information report (FIR) registered on Wednesday named the building’s four owners, builder, architect, structural engineer and contractors.
The charges include intentional murder, criminal negligence and abetment.
According to the FIR, seen by Dawn, the complainant, an official of the Sindh Local Government Department, alleged that substandard construction materials were used and that the suspects had violated the building’s approved construction plan in collusion with government officials.
Sindh’s chief minister has also ordered the arrest of another of the building’s owners.
Several other buildings in the area have been sealed following the collapse, AFP reported.
Building collapses are frequent in Pakistan, largely due to inadequate safety standards, poor construction materials and weak enforcement of building regulations.
Karachi, a sprawling metropolis of more than 20 million people, faces persistent problems involving unauthorised construction, illegal building extensions, deteriorating infrastructure and overcrowding.
In February, a building collapse triggered by a gas explosion killed 16 people in Karachi, while 27 people died when a five-storey building collapsed in the city’s impoverished Lyari neighbourhood in July last year.