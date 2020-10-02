The victim said that she was waiting on Lahore’s Jaranwala Road after her bus broke down

A young woman was allegedly gang-raped and dumped by six men at a roadside recently after she was waiting for transport in the city of Lahore in Pakistan, police told local media outlets on October 1.

The woman was waiting for a bus on Jaranwala Road in the limits of the Mangatwala police station in the province of Punjab, after another bus that she was travelling by broke down mid-way.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the victim stated that she was waiting with her friend. “The bus we were travelling in had broken down,” the FIR stated, according to local media reports.

Soon after, a few men passing by in a car gave her a lift. After she got in the car, the men intoxicated the woman, the police said.

“The men took me to a nearby area where four other men were present. All six men raped me...,” the woman was quoted as saying.

The culprits then left the woman in a field nearby. “They called my friend and told her to pick me up from there,” the FIR reportedly stated.

Police added that the incident happened on September 24, according to local media reports.

Case registered

Police have registered a case against the six accused.

Chief Minister of Punjab (CM), Sardar Usman Buzdar, on October 1, took notice of the alleged gang rape.

According to reports, Buzdar has directed to launch an investigation into the matter and sought a report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO). He has also ordered the authorities to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.