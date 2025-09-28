Why is this campaign important?

Cervical cancer is the third most common cancer among Pakistani women, after breast and ovarian cancers. Globally, it is the fourth most common cancer among women.

What is HPV and how does it cause cervical cancer?

The human papillomavirus (HPV) is a widespread infection transmitted through sexual contact, including non-penetrative sex. In 95% of cases, persistent HPV infection leads to cervical cancer. Almost everyone is exposed to HPV at some point in their lives.

How does the vaccine work?

The HPV vaccine is a safe, WHO-approved protection that prevents infection and reduces cancer risk. It is already used in over 150 countries and has saved countless lives. In Pakistan, the vaccine is free of charge and given to girls aged 9–14.

How has Pakistan’s campaign performed so far?

Launched on September 15, the drive has already vaccinated 9 million girls, reaching 70% of the target. In some districts, acceptance has climbed to 80% after initial hesitation.