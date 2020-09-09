A transgender activist named Gul Panra was shot dead in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar and netizens are demanding justice.
According to social media posts and local media reports, Panra was shot six times. She was rushed to a local hospital but she succumbed to her injuries on her way to it, as per local media reports.
TransAction Pakistan, a group advocating trans rights in the country, told local media that Gul Panra was shot six times at point-blank range. She was rushed to Sherpao Hospital, but she succumbed to her wounds on the way.
Reportedly, another trans woman, Chahat, was also targeted during the shooting, and she is in critical condition and has been moved to Khyber Teaching Hospital in Peshawar.
Police said they have started a probe into the case.
As soon as the news broke, the hashtag #JusticeforGulPanra started trending on Twitter and social media users asked for strict punishment against the culprits.
Netizens advocated for protecting minorities.
Tweep @PTI_Lion26 wrote: “The single most instinctive evil is discrimination! A transgender woman, Gul Panra shot dead in Peshawar. She was shot six times at … point-black range! #JusticeforGulPanra.”
Twitter user @FaisalKP01 tweeted to the Human Rights Minister of Pakistan, Shireen Mazari: “Every single day we see justice hashtags. My question is how long are we supposed to raise voice on social media? My question is when government and institutions will wake up? Where is the so-called human rights minister @ShireenMazari1? Shame on this system #JusticeforGulPanra”