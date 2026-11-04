Pakistan to redesign currency, replace Rs10 notes with coins

The cabinet also approved the introduction of a Rs10 coin in place of the existing Rs10 banknote. However, the government did not announce a timetable for the withdrawal of existing notes or the introduction of the redesigned currency.

The cabinet was informed that artists and designers from across Pakistan had been invited to submit proposals for the new banknotes. A special committee established by the prime minister subsequently held detailed consultations with relevant stakeholders before finalising the designs.

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