Pakistan takes charge of G24 developing nations bloc, vows to push for fairer global financial system

What is it? The Group of 24 (G24) is an intergovernmental forum of developing economies that coordinates positions on international monetary and development finance issues.

When was it formed? Established in 1971 to give developing countries a stronger collective voice in global financial decision-making.

Who are its members? Countries from Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. Despite its name, the group now has 29 member countries.

What does it do? Advocates fairer international lending, debt relief, development financing and reforms to the IMF and World Bank.

How powerful is it? The G24 does not control IMF or World Bank decisions but seeks to influence global financial policies through collective negotiations and advocacy.