Pakistan: Safer transport options offered for students, women for daily commute

Tech-enabled bus network offers secure rides to ease the stress of urban travel
Dubai: Every weekday morning, millions of Pakistanis set out on what can be the most exhausting part of their day: the journey to work or school. For many, that commute is unpredictable and unsafe with overcrowded public buses, erratic rickshaws, and expensive ride-hailing services make travel stressful and unreliable.
Parents worry as children jostle their way to school. Women often face harassment on public transport. And employers struggle with late arrivals and low productivity caused by transport delays.
Buscaro is trying to change that.
What began in founder Maha Shahzad’s living room with a single bus and three people has grown into one of Pakistan’s largest tech-enabled commuting platforms. Today, Buscaro powers more than 900,000 bookings every month, providing safe and affordable rides for students and employees across Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi.
Unlike informal van services or unreliable ride-hailing, Buscaro partners directly with schools, companies, and institutions to operate dedicated routes for their staff and students. Every ride is backed by real-time tracking for parents, safety monitoring, and transparent operations giving commuters confidence and families peace of mind.
Parents use Buscaro to send their children to school safely, while women passengers consistently report feeling safer on Buscaro rides than other options. Companies using the service have seen fewer late arrivals, improved attendance, and lower transport costs. Even the drivers, or “captains,” benefit from stable incomes and predictable schedules.
“I use Buscaro’s service because their vehicles show up on time, rides are comfortable and I feel safe,” said commuter Iqra Shabbir.
Parent Abdul Majid added, “My two children use Buscaro for school. The service is reliable and makes our mornings stress-free. I feel secure knowing they are safe.”
Buscaro’s growth comes at a time when Pakistan’s urban transport system is under pressure. Outdated public networks, rising fuel costs, and unregulated private operators have left millions without safe daily commute options. Experts say structured mass transit is urgently needed — especially to support women and students.
Punjab Finance Minister Bilal Azhar Kayani, said; “There is a real need for safe and affordable public transport for underserved communities, especially women. Services like Buscaro can help bridge this gap and empower women across the country.”
The company recently announced a $2 million investment round, led by Daman Investments with participation from Cartography Capital, Epic Angels, Wahed Ventures, and others. The funding brings BusCaro’s total investment to $3.5 million, enabling expansion to more cities, partnerships with government transport authorities, and continued upgrades to its technology-driven safety features.
“Our vision is simple. We want to make commuting safe, reliable, and affordable for every family and company in Pakistan and beyond,” said CEO Maha Shahzad.
