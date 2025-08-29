Celebrate Emirati Women's Day with luxurious afternoon teas across Dubai

Gather with women who inspire you over an exceptional Afternoon Tea experience designed for sharing — Le Goûter Vault. Indulge in a selection of sweet and savoury pastries at Bijou Patisserie, presented in an iconic pink vault. Enjoy handcrafted, seasonal delicacies, such as the La Haute Croissanterie Blossoms Afternoon Tea, paired with the finest selection of teas, coffees, and homemade lemonade. Enhance your experience with a glass of non-alcoholic French Bloom bubbles, or elevate your afternoon tea to new heights at Club Millésime on the 51st floor with our Le Goûter Vault Skyline offering, served above the clouds.