Celebrate Emirati Women's Day with luxurious afternoon teas across Dubai

Explore UAE experiences celebrating the elegance and spirit of Emirati women
Perched on the 122nd floor of the world’s tallest tower, this venue offers an exceptional afternoon tea experience, perfect for celebrating Emirati Women’s Day. Enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline while indulging in three unique journeys designed to delight your senses. The menu features an array of finger sandwiches and exquisite main dishes, including wagyu short rib, barley risotto, and chef-crafted desserts. Guests can also enjoy a glass of bubbles and unlimited hot beverages in an elegant lounge setting.
Offer: Dh850 per person (Luxurious Afternoon Tea, window table), Dh550 per person (Sparkling Afternoon Tea, window table), daily from 12.30 to 4.30 pm
Call: 04 888 3828
Celebrate Emirati Women’s Day with an elegant afternoon tea at this elegant place, where La Dolce Vita meets the St. Regis legacy. Enjoy a selection of sweet and savory treats served on exquisite Ginori 1735 porcelain, complemented by fine tea or sparkling champagne. Set against the sophisticated ambiance of the terrace, this indulgent afternoon experience is as visually stunning as it is delicious.
Offer: Dh250 per person (Coffee & Tea), Dh250 per person (Innocent Bubbles), Dh320 per person (Bubbles), daily from 2 - 6 pm
Call: 04 512 5555
Experience an exquisite Summer Afternoon Tea at the lobby lounge of The Lana, offering perfect settings for indulging in Emirati Women’s Day. Enjoy a selection of delicate finger sandwiches and freshly baked warm scones served with Devon clotted cream and Chef Angelo Musa’s signature jams. You’ll also find a variety of indulgent pastries, each masterfully crafted by the award-winning chef. Enhance your experience at the venue, relishing premium teas and refreshing iced teas.
Offer: Dh400 per person, available daily from 1 – 6 pm
Call:04 541 7755
Celebrate the women who are shaping the future of the UAE with a limited-edition Arabic Afternoon Tea at this Silk Road-inspired dining destination, featuring Blume’s iconic train-carriage interiors. This celebration of a cherished tradition offers a contemporary twist, blending regional flavours with Blume’s signature style for a fresh and floral interpretation of this classic experience.
Offer: Week-long event daily from 2 to 6 pm, from 25 -31 August, priced at Dh250 for two guests.
Call: 04 495 6888
Gather with women who inspire you over an exceptional Afternoon Tea experience designed for sharing — Le Goûter Vault. Indulge in a selection of sweet and savoury pastries at Bijou Patisserie, presented in an iconic pink vault. Enjoy handcrafted, seasonal delicacies, such as the La Haute Croissanterie Blossoms Afternoon Tea, paired with the finest selection of teas, coffees, and homemade lemonade. Enhance your experience with a glass of non-alcoholic French Bloom bubbles, or elevate your afternoon tea to new heights at Club Millésime on the 51st floor with our Le Goûter Vault Skyline offering, served above the clouds.
Offer: Dh195 per person, including unlimited tea, coffee and homemade lemonade; Dh275 per person including one glass of non-alcoholic French Sparkling Wine and unlimited tea, coffee & homemade lemonade; Dh75 for Children’s Afternoon Tea inspired by Le Petit Prince; from Dh385 per person for Le Goûter Vault Skyline served in Club Millésime, daily | 2pm to 6pm
Call: 04 281 4111
Honour the women who inspire positive change in your life with a sweet gesture. Savour the beautifully crafted, limited-edition Pink Mini Cake, featuring a brand-new Matcha Raspberry flavour, available on a first-come, first-served basis for four exclusive days, from August 28 to 31. Beyond its deliciousness, the cake also supports a meaningful cause as a portion of the proceeds will be donated to a Dubai-based charity focused on women’s empowerment and development programs in the UAE.
Offer: Dh59 for this dessert, available for walk-ins only, across all Origami locations in the UAE.
Call: DFC - 04 262 0261, Dubai Mall - 04 330 0865, Jumeirah - 04 321 2919, Abu Dhabi - 02 563 4073
Enjoy panoramic views of the Creek while celebrating inspiring women of the UAE with a chic Afternoon Tea experience, beautiful view and a little indulgence. Savour the beautifully curated selection of sweet and savoury bites, paired with signature teas. Whether catching up with friends or treating yourself, this modern take on tradition is the perfect way to mark the occasion.
Offer: Dh125 – Afternoon Tea Stand + one hot beverage, Dh155 – Afternoon Tea Stand + unlimited hot beverages, daily from 2pm to 7pm
Call: 04 428 8888
Enjoy a special four-course Business Lunch at this vibrant fine-dining destination at of DIFC, that beautifully blends tradition and innovation while celebrating Emirati Women’s Day. The Business Lunch menu offers a refined journey of Indian flavours, creativity, and warmth, featuring Zaa’tar Pav and pindi chana hummus, Vegetable Momos, Paneer Tikka, Gol Hatti Palak Chole, jeera aloo, Aam Sutra with coconut rasmalai, and much more.
Offer: Dh143++ per person (all inclusive, with 1+1 offer available via select partners), Monday to Friday, 12 – 3 pm
Call: 800 1604
Treat yourself with a delightful sensory experience, exclusive, limited-edition drinks menu inspired by the region’s aromatic florals — Arabian jasmine, orange blossom, and rose, celebrating the pioneering Emirati and influential women. Crafted by renowned mixologists Anastasia Svetlichnaiia and Polina Hurynovich, each drink combines impeccable taste with stunning visual appeal, perfect for social sharing and elevating every occasion. Savor the unique flavours and stories behind every sip.
Offer: Until August 31, 2025.
Call: 971 4 837 7222
Nestled in Dar Wasl Mall, Jumeirah, this homegrown bistro is known for its laid-back charm and ingredient-led plates. It hosts a one-week collaboration with Chef Hessa Aljassmi, a Le Cordon Bleu alumna now training at École Ducasse. Her exclusive three-course menu reimagines Emirati flavors with a modern twist — think delicate starters, herb-rich mains, and subtly spiced desserts. Expect elegant simplicity rooted in local culture. Prices start at around Dh195 for the set menu.
Offer: Until September 4, 9am – 10pm
Call: 050 884 9254, for reservations visit Anormalday.com
