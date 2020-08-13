The deceased's husband found the four bodies upon returning from Nawabshah

Stock death suicide dead body Image Credit: i stock

On August 11, a woman’s body was found at her home in the city of Karachi, Pakistan, after she allegedly committed suicide after poisoning her three young children.

Pakistani media reported, according to the police, Asma gave poisonous juice to her children, eight-year-old Javeria, five-year-old Alysha, and three-year-old Baqir, and later killed herself in her house in the Gulshan-e-Hadeed area.

The 35-year-old committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan.

Speaking on the matter, Steel Town Station house officer (SHO) Shakir Ali said Asma’s husband, Abid, had left for Nawabshah on August 7 and found his wife and children dead when he returned on Tuesday night.

Local news outlets reported, according to police sources, Asma’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan and her children’s bodies lying on a bed. They suspect that the children were poisoned with insecticide a few days ago, as three packets of insect-killer were found in the house, while Asma committed suicide a day before the bodies were found.

Meanwhile, Abid, in his statement to the police, claimed that he and his wife were having a domestic dispute and that was why Asma had killed herself and their children, SHO Ali was quoted as saying.

On the other hand, a neighbour, who identified himself as Abdullah, told local media that the couple did have a fight but the issue was resolved before Abid left for Nawabshah. He said that he and other members of his family had seen Asma alive on Monday, a day before the bodies were found, but later, neighbours noticed a foul smell near the house but assumed that it was from an animal’s corpse.

Pakistani news media also reported that another neighbour, on the condition of anonymity, said that the couple was leading a happy life but they suddenly started having fights in recent days. He added that Abid had left for Nawabshah with Asma’s brother, Haq Nawaz.

Further investigations are underway, and the bodies were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.