Dubai: A girl in Pakistan’s city of Lahore, was allegedly gang-raped by three men including a ‘friend’, whom she met through the popular video-sharing app, TikTok, local news outlets reported on July 13.
The girl registered a complaint at Millat Park police station in Lahore. Upon her complaint, police told her that legal action will be taken after conducting a medical test of the girl.
In her police complaint, the girl stated that she befriended a man, identified as Shiraz, through TikTok. She also informed the police that she started talking to the man 20 days before the incident, and later met him in the Samanabad locality upon his request.
She added that Shiraz asked her to sit in his car, where two men were also sitting waiting.
The girl claimed that she was gang-raped by all three men on gunpoint inside the vehicle.
According to local news reports, the Gender-Based Crime Cell headed by Superintendent of police (SP) Naveed Irshad at the Iqbal Town Investigation police department, in Lahore, conducted a successful operation and arrested the main accused, Shiraz, from the Jhelum district of Punjab.
Currently, the police is trying to arrest the two other accused, and further investigations are underway.