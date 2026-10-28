Pakistan judge quits over growing ‘executive interference’

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Lahore High Court said his conscience no longer permitted him to remain on the bench, describing his resignation as a painful decision after more than a decade of judicial service.

“The needs of those seeking justice have too often been neglected, while other actors have become the beneficiaries of a system intended to serve them,” he said.

Kayani, who was appointed to the Islamabad High Court in December 2015, said he had disposed of more than 23,000 cases during his judicial career.

He described his years on the bench as among the most meaningful of his life, while thanking fellow judges, teachers and family members for their support.

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