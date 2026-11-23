Students can download QR-coded certificates without office visits or couriers
Dubai: Students in Pakistan and overseas will be able to get their Pakistani school certificates attested entirely online from January 1, 2027, saving them the cost of courier deliveries and trips to attestation offices.
The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) announced that the new service will cover qualifications issued by 29 examination boards across Pakistan, as well as eligible qualifications from madaris.
Students applying to several universities will be able to print multiple copies of the same attested document without paying a separate attestation fee for each copy. Those who need the documents for use abroad can submit them to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs where required, subject to the ministry’s requirements.
The decision was taken at an IBCC board meeting chaired by Executive Director Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah. He said the commission developed the service on the directions of Federal Education Secretary Nadeem Mahbub and expected its IT team to complete the work by the end of December.
He said the commission expected the service to benefit an estimated 400,000 to 500,000 students by cutting travel and courier costs and saving them time spent visiting and waiting at IBCC offices. The shift would also reduce the commission’s workload by eliminating the need to receive, handle and dispatch physical documents.
tudents will upload their documents through the IBCC portal. Once the commission reviews and approves an application, the applicant can download and print the electronically attested.
The IBCC announcement follows the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) launch of a paperless degree attestation service on May 11, 2026. While the January rollout covers school board and eligible madrasa qualifications, university graduates can already apply through the HEC e-services portal.
Under the HEC system, applicants create an account, enter their personal and academic details, upload their records and pay online. The HEC reviews the documents and the universities verify the credentials. Once approved, applicants are notified by SMS and email and can download a verifiable electronic attestation certificate from their account.