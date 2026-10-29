Pakistan human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari, husband jailed for 10 years each in terrorism case

Couple convicted over 2024 cricket security breach, allege persecution for rights work
Dubai: A Pakistani anti-terrorism court on Thursday sentenced prominent human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, to 10 years in prison each over allegations that they disrupted security arrangements for an international cricket team’s visit in 2024.
Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra announced the verdict at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where the couple had been tried on charges including obstructing public officials and violating provisions of Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Act.
The ruling comes amid continuing legal battles involving the couple, who have repeatedly alleged that criminal proceedings against them are retaliation for their human rights activism and legal assistance to marginalised communities.
According to Geo News, the court imposed 10-year sentences and fines of Rs100,000 each under the Anti-Terrorism Act, along with shorter prison terms and additional fines under other legal provisions.
The judge ordered that the sentences run concurrently, meaning each defendant will serve a total of 10 years under Thursday’s verdict.
The prosecution accused Mazari and Chattha of disrupting security arrangements during an international cricket team’s visit to Islamabad in October 2024.
According to Dawn, the couple allegedly removed barriers from a designated security route, obstructed officials and incited public unrest.
Both denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty when they were formally indicted on October 7.
The prosecution presented seven witnesses during the trial, while a court-appointed state lawyer conducted their cross-examination.
Before the verdict, defence lawyer Aimal Mandokhail sought a postponement, arguing that petitions challenging the proceedings remained pending before the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court.
He maintained that the trial court should await decisions on those applications, including a request to transfer the case.
However, the court proceeded to announce its judgment.
Mazari and Chattha have maintained that the cases against them are politically motivated and intended to punish them for defending human rights.
In statements recorded before the court, both denied wrongdoing and accused authorities of targeting them for providing free legal assistance to vulnerable and marginalised communities.
“I am a prisoner of conscience who has been at the receiving end of state persecution,” Mazari said in her statement, according to Dawn.
She alleged that the proceedings violated their constitutional rights to a fair trial, due process and human dignity.
Mazari also complained that the couple had been presented in a cage during the jail trial, preventing effective communication with their lawyers and the court.
The couple argued that the prosecution’s evidence failed to establish wrongdoing and instead raised questions about the conduct of police officials.
Their allegations have not been accepted by the trial court, which convicted them on Thursday.
The latest convictions add to a series of legal proceedings involving the couple.
They were arrested on January 23 following allegations arising from a protest outside the Islamabad High Court.
A day later, a sessions court sentenced them to 17 years in prison on multiple charges under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act in a separate case involving controversial social media posts.
Those convictions drew criticism from lawyers, rights organisations and United Nations experts, who raised concerns about the proceedings and the protection of fundamental freedoms.
On September 17, the Supreme Court suspended the sentences in the social media case and granted the couple bail pending a final decision on their appeals before the Islamabad High Court.
However, they were arrested again hours later in connection with the cricket security breach case.
The couple subsequently challenged the inclusion of terrorism-related charges and sought relief from the higher courts.
The Islamabad High Court declined to halt the trial on October 19, prompting the couple to approach the Supreme Court.
Mazari, known for representing victims of alleged enforced disappearances and other human rights abuses, has repeatedly criticised the treatment of activists and marginalised communities in Pakistan.
Her legal battles have drawn attention from rights groups and members of the legal community concerned about the use of criminal proceedings against activists.
In her statement before the court, Mazari said the couple had endured personal hardship because of their work, including prolonged imprisonment during the early years of their marriage.
“We have not done so for any personal gain; in fact, we have endured only hardship for our work (and) activism,” she said.
Thursday’s verdict leaves the couple facing another lengthy prison term while their challenges to earlier convictions and related proceedings continue before the higher courts.