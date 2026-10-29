Pakistan human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari, husband jailed for 10 years each in terrorism case

The ruling comes amid continuing legal battles involving the couple, who have repeatedly alleged that criminal proceedings against them are retaliation for their human rights activism and legal assistance to marginalised communities.

According to Geo News, the court imposed 10-year sentences and fines of Rs100,000 each under the Anti-Terrorism Act, along with shorter prison terms and additional fines under other legal provisions.

“I am a prisoner of conscience who has been at the receiving end of state persecution,” Mazari said in her statement, according to Dawn.

In her statement before the court, Mazari said the couple had endured personal hardship because of their work, including prolonged imprisonment during the early years of their marriage.

“We have not done so for any personal gain; in fact, we have endured only hardship for our work (and) activism,” she said.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.