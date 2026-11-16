Pakistan hosts key regional summit, urges Afghan action on terrorism

“Regional connectivity rests on more than the routes that link us. It depends upon trust between states and confidence that international commitments will be honored,” he said.

Dubai: Pakistan on Monday called for stronger regional cooperation, improved trade links and greater economic integration as foreign ministers and senior officials from across the region gathered in Islamabad for a major conference aimed at unlocking the economic potential of Central and South Asia.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene since 1997. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.