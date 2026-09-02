Pakistan hospital fire: Nurse haunted by 14 babies she could not save after 8-second rescue

Dubai: Eight seconds were enough for Razia Noreen to save one life — and leave her haunted by the 14 she could not reach.

When flames erupted inside the newborn nursery at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences on August 26, Noreen had just checked on the 15 babies in her care and was preparing injections in an adjoining room.

Noreen lifted one of the babies into her arms, pressed the child against her chest to shield it from the fire and smoke, and rushed out of the nursery.

Noreen and another nurse dropped to the floor, where the smoke was thinner, and tried to crawl through the doorway. She could see nothing. Smoke choked her and violent coughing made it difficult to breathe.

The government has announced that Noreen will receive the Sitara-i-Khidmat, or Star of Service, one of Pakistan’s prestigious civil awards, as well as a financial reward.

She said nurses become like mothers when newborn babies are separated from their own mothers and placed in their care. They feed them, give them medication and watch over them.

When she approaches the nursery, memories of the flames and the babies return. At times, she feels as though she can still hear their cries and collapses to the ground.

Noreen, meanwhile, said she was grateful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani people for honouring her, but insisted that neither recognition nor money motivated her.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.