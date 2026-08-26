‘Give me my child back’: Parents’ anguish after Islamabad hospital fire

Jaweria had lost her newborn in the fire that swept through a maternity ward at Islamabad’s biggest public hospital. As families gathered outside on Wednesday, her grief turned to anger over why help had not come sooner.

Those findings will have to address the starkly different accounts of Wednesday morning: authorities saying emergency teams responded immediately, and parents and witnesses saying they waited desperately for help.

A separate fact-finding committee has been given 24 hours to determine the exact cause of the blaze, whether adequate fire-safety systems were functioning and whether the rescue and firefighting response was effective.

PIMS spokeswoman Aneeza Jalil told AFP that an electrical fault caused the fire and that it sparked from an AC. Health Minister Mustafa Kamal told Geo News that the infants were either in incubators or receiving oxygen and that oxygen tanks exacerbated the blaze.

Malik Israr, whose niece was admitted to the gynaecology ward, told Dawn that women who had just given birth had to rush down stairs after patients were ordered to evacuate.

Dawn reported that Mudasir, another parent who lost his child, alleged all doors to the ward except one were shut and there was “no fire security” inside.

“The fire was in the nursing room, and we could not see anything,” he said. “Some of us broke the windows to help people get out.”

He said he went inside hoping to rescue as many people as possible but could not reach the ward where patients were trapped.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.