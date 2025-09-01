This year, videos from Karachi made many viewers take a second look
A video showing a massive Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, allegedly from Pakistan, has gone viral on social media—drawing widespread praise for its spirit of harmony from people in both India and Pakistan.
This year, videos from Karachi made many viewers take a second look. A Pakistani vlogger captured scenes of Hindu communities in the city celebrating Ganeshotsav with the same charged energy often associated with Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. The videos quickly went viral, offering a glimpse not just into rituals but also the cultural vibrancy of Pakistan’s Hindu community. The message was clear: devotion knows no boundaries.
The viral clip shows a significant ground filled with devotees singing, dancing, and chanting in celebration of Lord Ganesha. At the centre stands a brightly decorated pandal, glowing with lights and adorned with flowers. The festive atmosphere, with people of all ages participating, struck a chord with online audiences, who flooded the comments with Ganesh Chaturthi greetings and warm wishes.
Many viewers described the video as a heartening example of cultural unity, highlighting the universal appeal of festivals that celebrate peace, devotion, and positivity.
Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals. Celebrated over 10 days, it features prayers, music, sweets, and the installation of Ganesha idols in homes and community spaces. This year, the festival began on August 27 and will culminate on September 6 with symbolic idol immersions marking the finale.
For many, the Karachi video has been embraced as a symbol of harmony, underscoring the joy, unity, and devotion that Lord Ganesha’s festival inspires—not only in India but among devotees worldwide.
