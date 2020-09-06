A person's silhouette with a knife. Image Credit: Agency

On September 3, police in the city of Lahore, Pakistan arrested a deaf girl for murdering her mother along with a male accomplice because she disapproved of their relationship.

According to the details, a 48-year-old woman, Bismillah Bibi, was found killed in her house in Lahore's Iqbal Town on August 22. The police registered a case and launched an investigation into the murder.

As part of the investigation, the police officials checked the footage captured by cameras installed by the authorities on the poles near her house.

According to local media reports, police officials said that the footage showed the victim’s daughter along with a man riding a motorcycle in the early morning. In the video, the couple seems to be in a hurry.

Acting on a tip-off, the police took the couple into custody. During the initial interrogation, the couple confessed to their crime. Both, the girl and the boy, are deaf.

According to local media reports, the girl and the boy studied at the same school, where they met each other.

In her confessional statement to the police, the hearing and speech impaired girl, Fajar, told the police that she wanted to marry her friend Azeem but her mother disapproved of the marriage.

According to Pakistani media reports, Fajar told the police that with Azeem's help, the duo killed her mother.