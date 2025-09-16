Pakistan calls for Arab-Islamic Task Force to counter Israel

At Doha summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz seeks Israel’s accountability for ‘war crimes’
Dubai: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for the creation of an Arab-Islamic task force to deter Israel’s “expansionist ambitions” and hold it accountable for “war crimes,” as he condemned Israeli air strikes on Doha as a “reckless and provocative act” threatening regional peace.
Addressing an emergency Arab-Islamic summit in the Qatari capital on Monday, Shehbaz said the attack was a “flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” reaffirming Pakistan’s “full solidarity with its Qatari brothers and sisters.”
“Israel’s genocide has reduced Gaza to rubble and ruin. These are not isolated incidents, but part of a wider hegemonic agenda,” he said, warning that Israel’s actions jeopardise peace efforts and undermine mediators’ roles. “Even in wartime, the role of peace mediators is inviolable and sacrosanct. They are the messengers of fragile hope.”
The emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha was convened after Israeli air strikes on the Qatari capital and amid escalating Israeli actions in Gaza, the West Bank and other occupied territories.
The summit brought together heads of state, government leaders and senior officials from OIC member countries to discuss collective measures against Israeli aggression and to advance a unified response from the Muslim world.
Shehbaz lauded Qatar’s sincere and tireless diplomatic efforts under its Emir to promote regional and global peace. He urged the United Nations Security Council to invoke Chapter VII of the UN Charter to enforce an immediate ceasefire, secure the release of hostages, and ensure unfettered humanitarian access to civilians in need.
“Above all, a just and lasting two-state solution must be achieved with the creation of an independent Palestinian state on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds as its capital,” he added.
Outlining urgent steps to the summit, which was co-sponsored by Pakistan, the prime minister said:
Israel must be held accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Arab and Islamic states should establish a joint task force to monitor and deter Israeli designs.
Israel’s UN membership should be suspended as a signal of global resolve.
Additional punitive measures should be considered to reinforce accountability and deter future violations.
A genuine, time-bound political process must be revived to achieve a comprehensive two-state solution.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who attended the preparatory foreign ministers’ meeting, echoed these calls, stressing that Israel’s assault on Doha violated international law and Article 2(4) of the UN Charter prohibiting the use of force.
“Targeting Qatar is not only an attack on a sovereign state but also an attack on diplomacy and mediation itself,” Dar said, pledging that as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Pakistan would work with OIC and Arab partners to mobilise global support for Palestinian self-determination, justice and peace.
On the sidelines, Dar met with foreign ministers from Egypt, Iran, Turkey, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and the OIC Secretary-General to coordinate a unified stance.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox