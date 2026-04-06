OPF rolls out scholarships for overseas Pakistanis’ students

Education fund supports students from intermediate to postgraduate levels nationwide
Duba: The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has announced a nationwide scholarship programme for the families of expatriates studying in Pakistan. The move aims at strengthening educational support for Pakistanis living abroad,
Launched under the Overseas Pakistanis Education Fund (OPEF), the initiative will provide financial assistance to children and spouses of overseas Pakistanis enrolled in a wide range of academic programmes, from intermediate and undergraduate degrees, including MBBS, BDS and engineering, to Master’s and MS-level studies.
The scholarships will be available to eligible students studying in both public and private institutions across the country, broadening access to higher education opportunities.
According to OPF, applicants must have secured at least 60 per cent marks or a minimum CGPA of 2.5 in their most recent examinations from institutions recognised by the Higher Education Commission (HEC). In addition, either a parent or spouse of the applicant must be a registered OPF member, with a monthly income not exceeding Rs200,000. Candidates already receiving any other scholarship during the academic year will not be eligible.
The programme also includes special provisions for children of deceased OPF members, provided the parent passed away within the last three years, reflecting a focus on supporting vulnerable families within the overseas Pakistani community.
Application forms can be downloaded from the OPF website or collected from its offices in Islamabad and regional centres, including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Multan, Quetta and Mirpur (AJK). Completed applications must be submitted by April 30, 2026, with authorities emphasising that late or incomplete submissions will not be considered.
Welcoming the initiative, Dr Waheed Chaudhry, Head of Strategic Alliance at Walsh College UAE and University for the Creative Arts @ FEUC UAE, described the programme as a “commendable step” towards inclusive education.
Drawing on his experience with OPF services, he noted that OPEF’s expanding education network is playing a transformative role in delivering quality learning opportunities across diverse segments of society, including underprivileged communities and minorities.
“Supporting the education of children and spouses of overseas Pakistanis is not merely a service, it is a powerful investment in the nation’s future,” he said, adding that such initiatives help bridge opportunity gaps while strengthening ties between overseas communities and Pakistan’s academic development.
Chaudhry stressed that empowering learners through accessible and equitable education can have a lasting global impact, urging wider recognition and support for programmes like OPEF to nurture talent and promote academic excellence.