Pakistan: Free laptops, scholarships offered to thousands of students

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched major youth empowerment drive
Dubai: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated Phase-II of the ‘Hunarmand’ (Merit) Scholarship and Laptop Scheme, unveiling a wide-ranging package of initiatives to strengthen education and empower students across the country.
Speaking at a grand ceremony held at the University of Chakwal, the Punjab Chief Minister announced that 80,000 scholarships would be awarded to students, while 118,000 Core i7 laptops would be distributed on merit. She added the scheme would extend beyond Punjab to include students from Pakistan administered Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.
“Merit will be the only criterion,” she stressed, noting that more than 27,000 applications had already been received from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. “There will be no recommendations, no favouritism,” he made it clear.
In addition to scholarships and laptops, Maryam Nawaz announced the establishment of 6,000 STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) laboratories, the roll-out of Schools of Eminence across Punjab, new Centers of Excellence, and the launch of electric buses in Chakwal to improve urban transport.
The ceremony was marked by emotional and symbolic moments. A visually impaired student played the national anthem on piano, earning a special award from the CM, while another visually impaired student received personal assistance from her on stage. Students performed patriotic songs, and for the first time, a police contingent presented a Guard of Honour to the young participants.
Maryam Nawaz distributed laptops and scholarship cheques to meritorious students, who described her as a motherly figure for her support. She also lauded Deputy Commissioner Chakwal, Sarah Hayat, as a role model for young girls.
Officials briefed the CM that in Phase-I, 40,000 laptops and 30,000 scholarships had already been awarded. Under Phase-II, 33,311 laptops and 20,000 scholarships will be provided to university, medical, and dental students based strictly on merit. More than 153,000 applications were received, with 130,000 verified for selection. Phase-III will extend the programme further to students across Pakistan’s provinces and regions.
Separately, the chief minister inaugurated the first School of Excellence in Chakwal, built in under a year and now serving 1,400 deserving students. Equipped with modern classrooms, computer labs, a library, and sports facilities, the institution aims to provide a level of education surpassing many private schools.
“Education is the biggest equaliser,” Maryam Nawaz said, promising that Schools of Excellence will soon be opened in every district of Punjab.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox