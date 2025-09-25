Law to protect land rights of widows, orphans in Punjab

Maryam Nawaz stressed that profiteering would not be tolerated
Lahore: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced new legislation aimed at protecting the land rights of orphans, widows and underprivileged citizens.
Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) force on Wednesday, the chief minister also announced the establishment of special courts to ensure land-grabbing cases are decided within 90 days.
Maryam urged PERA officials to serve the public with honesty, reject corruption and set an example of good governance. She noted that PERA had been created to check inflation, hoarding and encroachment, and praised its role during recent floods in rescue and relief operations.
The chief minister stressed that profiteering would not be tolerated, pointing out that government measures had reduced the wheat price from Rs 4,100 to Rs 3,100 per maund. She also directed strict enforcement of official price lists for flour, bread and vegetables.
Maryam lauded the Punjab Police and Crime Control Department for reducing crime, saying some areas that once reported hundreds of cases daily now report only a few. “As a woman chief minister, I am committed to making Punjab the safest province for women,” she said.
Congratulating PERA officers and cadets, she reminded them that they had been entrusted with a sacred duty to serve the people, and must honour their oath, uniform and commitment to Pakistan.
