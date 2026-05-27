Pakistan, China sign 15 cooperation agreements

Sharif, Li Qiang unveil broad partnership covering trade, climate and education
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China signed 15 cooperation agreements across multiple sectors to strengthen bilateral relations, according to an official statement issued in Islamabad on Tuesday.
The agreements span economic cooperation, environment and climate change, agriculture and food security, trade, media, science and technology, counter-terrorism, and education.
The agreements were signed during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to China, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments.
Sharif concluded on Tuesday a "very productive" two-city visit to China, according to the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.
The visit featured strategic communication and coordination with Chinese leadership, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, on bilateral relations, practical cooperation, regional peace and security.
It also included intensive focus on B2B investment mobilisation, meetings with business leaders and a working visit to Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS).
The Pakistani leader was awarded honorary professorship by CAAS in recognition of his commitment to & contribution to the promotion of agriculture sector in Pakistan and collaboration with China.
The Pakistan embassy in Beijing and Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) co-hosted a joint reception to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
The reception was graced by the Honorable Prime Minister and Vice President of China. Leading Pakistani and Chinese artists demonstrated their talent on this special occasion.