The burnt body of a minor girl was recovered on September 6 in the city of Karachi, Pakistan, two days after she was reported to have gone missing, police told local news outlets. The incident has sparked outrage online, as netizens once again advocated for the protection of minors in the country and demanded justice.

Station House Officer Shakir Husain was quoted as saying that the five-year-old victim, Marwah, had been kidnapped and raped before being murdered and torched.

She was reported missing from the Old Sabzi Mandi area two days before her body was found in a trash heap on an empty plot in the same area in the early hours of Sunday morning, as per local media reports.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre where a post-mortem examination was held. According to the autopsy report, the victim had been sexually assaulted and died from head injuries.

Reportedly, one person has been taken into custody for interrogation, the SHO told local media.

As the body was discovered, angered residents of the locality staged a protest on the Main University Road after her burial.

Sharing a clip from the protests, tweep @Azeem_Tirmazi wrote: “During the protest on Main University Road Karachi, #JusticeForMarwah.”

The incident was also widely discussed online as social media users condemned the act, while many asked for strict punishment against the perpetrators. The hashtag #justiceformarwah was used.

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan, @ArmeenaRK, posted: “Raped and burnt. I’ve seen the image and it is beyond horrific. When will this stop?! #JusticeForMarwah.”

Tweep @OmaishMalik asked for people to raise their voice: “I am disgusted how justice trends keep changing without any change, Pakistan's justice system is just pathetic. Reply with #JusticeForMarwah.”

Twitter user @YaSiR___kHaN had an appeal for the authorities: “Dear Chief Justice of Pakistan! Please take notice of the horrible killing of 5-year-old little Marwah. Her dead body found burnt from garbage in Karachi. She was raped and burnt to death. This crime is beyond the senses of a human. Please provide her justice. #JusticeForMarwah”