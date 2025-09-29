From Islamabad to Minsk: Pakistanis gear up for jobs in Belarus

The deal comes at a critical juncture for Pakistan. With a population exceeding 250 million and an economy still reeling from years of crisis, overseas employment is one of the country’s key pressure valves. More than 10 million Pakistanis have officially migrated for work over the past five decades, and their remittances remain a backbone of the national economy. Sending workers to Belarus, officials said, will not only alleviate unemployment but also expand the flow of remittances.