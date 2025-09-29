GOLD/FOREX
From Islamabad to Minsk: Pakistanis gear up for jobs in Belarus

Historic deal offers new opportunities for Pakistan’s skilled workers in Belarus

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko in Minsk on April 11, 2025
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko in Minsk on April 11, 2025
AFP

Dubai: Pakistan and Belarus have recently entered into a landmark agreement that could see as many as 150,000 Pakistani workers move to the Eastern European nation, a development hailed as a win-win for both countries.

The deal was sealed early this year during Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko in Minsk, where the two leaders also pledged deeper cooperation in agriculture, food security, mining, and defence.

For Pakistan, where unemployment is alarmingly high, with over 30% of university graduates jobless, the agreement provides fresh hope for thousands seeking better opportunities abroad. Prime Minister Sharif described Belarus’s offer as a “gift” for the people of Pakistan, emphasising that the workforce would be professionally trained and internationally certified to meet the European nation’s labour needs.

Belarus, with a population of under nine million, faces an acute labour shortage. The country requires workforce in industries such as manufacturing, construction, and technology. President Lukashenko said Pakistani “specialists” would be welcomed across sectors, noting that the arrangement would help ease his country’s workforce crisis.

“Pakistan has many people who want and are ready to work in Belarus,” Lukashenko told reporters earlier. “We made a deal that specialists from various sectors will be sent soon, based on our needs. Pakistan will help us select the right people,” he added.

Already, small numbers of Pakistanis are making their way to Belarus. Officials from Pakistan’s Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis confirmed that the selection process is carried out according to Belarus’s requirements, with priority given to skilled and semi-skilled workers.

Economic and strategic stakes

The deal comes at a critical juncture for Pakistan. With a population exceeding 250 million and an economy still reeling from years of crisis, overseas employment is one of the country’s key pressure valves. More than 10 million Pakistanis have officially migrated for work over the past five decades, and their remittances remain a backbone of the national economy. Sending workers to Belarus, officials said, will not only alleviate unemployment but also expand the flow of remittances.

Wages

The wage factor is also attractive: while the average salary in Pakistan remains below $300 per month, Belarus offers nearly $800, even after factoring in expenses like rent and training. For many young Pakistanis, the financial incentive is significant enough to offset the risks of working in an unfamiliar environment.

For Belarus, meanwhile, the arrangement goes beyond economics. Lukashenko’s regime views closer ties with countries like Pakistan as a chance to broaden partnerships. The labour deal, coupled with agreements on agriculture, defence, and joint ventures in areas like electric buses and mining equipment, signals Minsk’s intent to deepen ties with non-Western partners.

Advantage

For young Pakistanis, Belarus offers not just higher wages but also a geographic advantage. Located in Europe and bordering EU states, the country provides proximity to wider markets and opportunities.

During his visit, Prime Minister Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to raising cooperation with Belarus “to new heights.” Multiple memorandums of understanding were signed, covering trade, commerce, environmental protection, and military-technical collaboration.

