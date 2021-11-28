Karachi Image Credit: Shutterstock

Karachi: A drive-in cinema has been opened near the Clifton beach of Karachi under the patronage of the municipal authority of the city.

The new open-air movie theatre near the city’s coastline has been launched almost two decades after the last one in Karachi, situated near Dalmia Road in District East of the city, was closed. The city had other drive-in cinemas too but like the rest of the movie theatres in Karachi, they were shut down one after another as more lucrative commercial ventures were launched in their place, including eateries, shopping centres, and marriage halls.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has launched the new drive-in cinema near the Beach View Park in Clifton.

The open-air facility will accommodate up to 150 vehicles at a time while additional seating space is also available for those who arrive at the cinema without their own conveyance. A food court has also been built.

The cinema will remain functional on weekends from Fridays to Sundays. Each vehicle will be charged Rs 1,000 as entry fee. Karachi’s Administrator, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, launched the new drive-in cinema, along with movie fans in the city.

He said Karachi required healthy recreational and entertainment facilities for its residents after the law and order situation of the city had been stabilised.

Wahab said the drive-in movie theatre also suited well to the coronavirus-related safety precautions.

He said such movies would be shown at the open-air facility, which had a cultural and historical significance for the viewers.