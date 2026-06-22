5.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan’s Islamabad, KP

The PMD said the tremors were recorded at 3.22pm at a depth of 215 kilometres
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake shook parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad on Monday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), prompting concern across several cities.
The PMD said the tremors were recorded at 3.22pm at a depth of 215 kilometres, with the Hindu Kush region in neighbouring Afghanistan identified as the epicentre.
The earthquake was felt in several areas, including Peshawar, Islamabad, Mansehra, Swat, Battagram and Abbottabad. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.
Authorities advised the public to stay alert and follow safety instructions in case of aftershocks.