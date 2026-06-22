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5.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan’s Islamabad, KP

The PMD said the tremors were recorded at 3.22pm at a depth of 215 kilometres

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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5.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan’s Islamabad, KP
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A 5.4-magnitude earthquake shook parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad on Monday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), prompting concern across several cities.

The PMD said the tremors were recorded at 3.22pm at a depth of 215 kilometres, with the Hindu Kush region in neighbouring Afghanistan identified as the epicentre.

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Tremors felt across multiple cities

The earthquake was felt in several areas, including Peshawar, Islamabad, Mansehra, Swat, Battagram and Abbottabad. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

Authorities advised the public to stay alert and follow safety instructions in case of aftershocks.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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