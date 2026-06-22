5.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan’s Islamabad, KP

The PMD said the tremors were recorded at 3.22pm at a depth of 215 kilometres, with the Hindu Kush region in neighbouring Afghanistan identified as the epicentre.

The earthquake was felt in several areas, including Peshawar, Islamabad, Mansehra, Swat, Battagram and Abbottabad. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.