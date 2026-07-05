11-year-old to face trial in Karachi Gul Plaza fire that killed 72

The charge sheet, submitted by the investigating officer through in-charge district prosecutor Abdul Razzaq Gujjar on Saturday, names six accused in the case, including the minor boy Huzaifa, his father Naimatullah — owner of an artificial flower shop in the building — and four members of the Gul Plaza Management Committee.

The fire, which broke out on January 17, also left eight people injured and gutted more than 1,100 shops in the commercial complex, causing massive financial losses in one of Karachi’s busiest markets.

According to the investigation findings cited in the charge sheet, eyewitness accounts and statements recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code suggest that the fire started after the 11-year-old boy was seen playing with matchsticks inside the shop. A witness, 13-year-old Aryan, reportedly stated before a judicial magistrate that he was present at the shop when Huzaifa was playing with matchsticks and the fire suddenly erupted.

The statement was reportedly supported by two other eyewitnesses, Mohammad Talha and Hamza Amir, who alleged that the boy’s father, Naimatullah, routinely allowed his underage son to remain in the shop unsupervised and operate the premises.

The investigation further holds members of the Gul Plaza Management Committee responsible for negligence, stating that they failed to enforce safety regulations or restrict the underage operation of the shop. The charge sheet also alleges that basic fire safety measures were either missing or inadequate.

It noted that exit points of the building were locked or blocked, fire extinguishers were insufficient, no fire hydrant system was installed, and there was no emergency backup lighting. These lapses, the report said, worsened the impact of the blaze after electricity to the building was cut off, plunging the structure into darkness as the fire spread rapidly.

The document also claims that management committee members failed to promptly alert fire brigade or rescue services, and that their call data records show no immediate emergency response calls were made during the critical early phase of the incident.

Other accused in the case have been charged under sections of the Pakistan Penal Code including negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter, manslaughter, rash or negligent act causing hurt, mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy property, and common intention.

Earlier, prosecutors had returned the charge sheet on multiple occasions, pointing out procedural defects and directing the investigating officer to include the report of a judicial commission as well as findings of a joint investigation team formed by the Sindh government.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.