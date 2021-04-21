Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday wished a speedy recovery to former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh who tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
Singh, 88, was admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre in Delhi, which is a dedicated COVID facility, with a mild fever on Monday. Mr. Singh had taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 4 and April 3.
"Wishing ex Indian PM Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from Covid 19,' Khan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, said in a tweet.
Khan's message comes amid some signs of easing of tensions in bilateral ties. In February, the militaries of the two countries announced a ceasefire agreement.