Nepali soldiers patrol streets of Kathmandu as army imposes curfew

Kathmandu: The streets of the capital remained under heavy military guard on Thursday as the army imposed an indefinite curfew following violent protests that toppled Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. Armed soldiers patrolled deserted neighbourhoods, guarded key government buildings and checked vehicles at barricades, underscoring the scale of the crisis.

Residents rushed to buy staples such as rice, vegetables and meat when the curfew was briefly lifted, with soldiers also offering assistance to those in need. Many Nepalis sought to leave the country after Tribhuvan International Airport reopened late Wednesday, and international flights resumed Thursday.

The turmoil erupted after the government banned social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and X — a move widely condemned as censorship. Though Oli rescinded the ban, the decision came too late. Protests, driven largely by young demonstrators, had already escalated into some of the most violent unrest in years.

Security forces responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds. At least 25 people were killed and more than 600 were injured in two days of clashes that left parts of the presidential compound and parliament in flames.

With Oli’s resignation and departure, a power vacuum has emerged. The president has asked him to lead a caretaker government, though his authority is now in doubt. Protest leaders are demanding an interim administration under a former chief justice. As the army enforces calm, many citizens hope the crisis will trigger meaningful political reform.