Thai soldier killed, several wounded in Cambodia border clashes: army

Update from army says 'several wounded' in clashes on the Cambodian border
A Thai soldier was killed and several others injured in new border clashes with Cambodia, Thailand's army confirmed Monday, local media reported.
The incident represents a significant breach of the fragile ceasefire brokered earlier this year after a five-day border conflict in July.
Both Thailand and Cambodia exchanged accusations over responsibility for the renewed violence along their shared frontier, escalating tensions in the region once again, according to the Bangkok Post.
The latest flare-up underscores the volatility of the border situation despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to maintain peace.
Intense military exchanges have reportedly erupted along the disputed Thai-Cambodian border near the Preah Vihear Temple in Cambodia's Preah Vihear province and Thailand's Surin and Si Sa Ket provinces.
Thailand accuses Cambodian forces of initiating the clash with artillery and rocket fire, resulting in one Thai soldier killed and two injured.
In response, the Royal Thai Army (RTA) deployed F-16 fighter jets for precision airstrikes, dropping at least eight bombs on Cambodian positions, including a border casino alleged to serve as a military outpost.
After Cambodian troops fired on Thai forces early Monday morning in Ubon Ratchathani province, "the Army received reports that Thai soldiers were attacked with supporting fire weapons, resulting in one soldier killed and four wounded", Thai army spokesman Winthai Suvaree said in a statement.
Cambodia's defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata said Thai forces launched an attack on Cambodian troops in the border provinces of Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey early Monday morning, adding that Cambodia had not retaliated.
Cambodia counters that Thai forces fired first using tanks and small arms, denying any retaliation and reporting no Cambodian casualties.
Evacuations are underway in affected border areas, with both nations trading blame amid fears of broader conflict.
With inputs from AFP
