Nepal floods: First batch of 106 stranded Maharashtra tourists reaches India; 84 more expected today

CM Fadnavis credits PM Modi, Jaishankar for rapid evacuation of flood-hit tourists
Massive, state-led rescue and evacuation operations have secured the return of 106 tourists from Maharashtra who were stranded across disaster-hit regions of Nepal, with another 84 people expected to reach home ground on Saturday.
Affected by flash floods triggered by sudden glacier and ice-rock collapses along the Nepal-China border, the first contingent of 106 citizens crossed back into India on Friday, with another 84 expected to reach home ground on Saturday.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a video conference with several of the returning citizens to assess their condition.
During the call, tourists expressed their gratitude to the Maharashtra Government and the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) for their swift coordination and prompt intervention.
Addressing the citizens, CM Fadnavis emphasised that the timely rescue operations were made possible through the direct intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar, ensuring inter-country diplomatic support and relief delivery on the ground.
Government agencies are actively tracking and facilitating the safe movement of tourists originating from multiple Maharashtra districts — including Raigad, Ahilyanagar, Nashik, Pune, Mumbai, and Nagpur.
All 106 tourists from the Nagpur district have been accounted for and are safe. Four individuals were flown directly to New Delhi, while the remaining 102 travelled by bus to Patna, Bihar. The group stayed overnight in Patna before boarding a Nagpur-bound train at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.
A 45-member tour group organised by Sangamner-based operator Darshan Gunjal—comprising 27 individuals from Ahilyanagar, 12 from Nashik, 5 from Pune, and 1 from Mumbai—reached safety in Chitwan, Nepal. Due to severe road blockades along direct routes to Kathmandu, the group detoured through Lumbini to cross into India via Ayodhya on Saturday.
A 37-member pilgrimage group organised by the Jai Girnari Shivdutta Mandir Trust in Raigad reached Saga, China. Assisted by two accompanying doctors, all members are in good health. The group manoeuvred through alternative mountain routes to Kathmandu Airport to catch their scheduled flight back to India on Saturday.
Active ground efforts by the State Disaster Management Department continue to secure 11 tourists from Nashik currently located in Kathmandu.
In response to the severe flooding, the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has established a 24X7 War Room at the state secretariat in Mumbai.
Citizens seeking urgent updates or reporting stranded relatives can contact the toll-free helpline at 1070.
District Collectors across the state have been instructed to collect real-time data through digital geo tracking from both urban and rural local bodies.
Affected citizens or their families are urged to submit exact location details via the specialised portal at [https://geospatial.mahaseoc.in/Sahayata_gulf](https://geospatial.mahaseoc.in/Sahayata_gulf).
State authorities continue to monitor real-time developments in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and local Nepalese administrations to ensure every remaining citizen returns safely.
--IANS
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