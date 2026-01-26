Malaysian fugitives clash with security at Mumbai airport after UK deportation

Dubai: Three of Malaysia’s most notorious fugitives were involved in a violent confrontation with security personnel at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after being deported from the United Kingdom, NDTV and The Free Press Journal reported.

According to reports, the men were denied entry at Manchester Airport after British immigration officials flagged them as high-risk criminal elements. Under international aviation protocol, they were sent back to their last point of departure — Mumbai — where chaos erupted soon after their arrival.

The dramatic episode has raised serious questions about how three wanted criminals were able to transit through Mumbai earlier and board an international flight to the UK.

Investigators are now probing whether forged travel documents were used or whether there was a lapse in the international alert system, including possible gaps in red notice tracking at the time of their departure.

Police records reportedly connect the trio to more than 80 criminal cases, including deadly public attacks, gang violence, and large-scale arson incidents. The syndicate is known for using firearms and machetes to enforce territorial control and carry out crimes.

According to The Free Press Journal, a special team from Malaysia’s elite police unit is expected to arrive in Mumbai within the next 48 hours to formally take custody of the fugitives.

For Navindren, Sridharan and Pratifkumar, what began as a dramatic international escape attempt — slipping out of Malaysia, transiting through India and reaching the UK — has ended under heavy guard in Mumbai, with a return to the Malaysian justice system imminent.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.