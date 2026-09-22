Kabul’s children find joy and wonder at rooftop circus

The sessions offer a rare space for children to laugh, interact with their peers and enjoy
Children in Kabul are finding moments of joy and escape through informal circus sessions held on rooftops across the Afghan capital.
Community-led groups and independent artists organise the activities, giving children an opportunity to play, learn new skills and build confidence amid the country’s ongoing economic and humanitarian challenges.
The sessions offer a rare space for children to laugh, interact with their peers and enjoy creative activities away from the difficulties of everyday life.
For many participants, the rooftop gatherings provide more than entertainment. They create a sense of community and normalcy, allowing children to express themselves and experience moments of childhood despite the hardships around them.
The circus activities also highlight the efforts of local artists and community groups to support children through creativity and play.
Photos: AFP