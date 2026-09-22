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Kabul’s children find joy and wonder at rooftop circus

The sessions offer a rare space for children to laugh, interact with their peers and enjoy

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Afghan children attend a circus training session on the rooftop of a house in Kabul on September 21, 2026.
Afghan children attend a circus training session on the rooftop of a house in Kabul on September 21, 2026.
AFP

Children in Kabul are finding moments of joy and escape through informal circus sessions held on rooftops across the Afghan capital.

Community-led groups and independent artists organise the activities, giving children an opportunity to play, learn new skills and build confidence amid the country’s ongoing economic and humanitarian challenges.

The sessions offer a rare space for children to laugh, interact with their peers and enjoy creative activities away from the difficulties of everyday life.

For many participants, the rooftop gatherings provide more than entertainment. They create a sense of community and normalcy, allowing children to express themselves and experience moments of childhood despite the hardships around them.

The circus activities also highlight the efforts of local artists and community groups to support children through creativity and play.

Photos: AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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