Hundreds gather on weekends to enjoy the sweeping views, relax with family and friends
Dubai: Nestled amid scenic landscapes, Reg-e-Rawan—known as “the moving sands”—is a popular natural attraction in Kapisa Province, drawing visitors each spring. Hundreds gather on weekends to enjoy the sweeping views, relax with family and friends, or take part in light outdoor activities on the dunes.
Among them is 16-year-old Imran Saeedi, who entertains onlookers with energetic flips down the sandy slopes. Though he admits the activity can feel daunting, he enjoys the thrill and looks forward to visiting each weekend. While some join in the fun, others sit on nearby rocks, sharing meals and admiring the landscape.
Photos: AFP