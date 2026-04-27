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Steep Afghan mountains offer daring refuge and respite

Hundreds gather on weekends to enjoy the sweeping views, relax with family and friends

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Afghan visitors enjoy rolling down a steep and sandy mountainside on a weekend at the Sayad area of Reg-e-Rawan in Kapisa province.
Afghan visitors enjoy rolling down a steep and sandy mountainside on a weekend at the Sayad area of Reg-e-Rawan in Kapisa province.
AFP

Dubai: Nestled amid scenic landscapes, Reg-e-Rawan—known as “the moving sands”—is a popular natural attraction in Kapisa Province, drawing visitors each spring. Hundreds gather on weekends to enjoy the sweeping views, relax with family and friends, or take part in light outdoor activities on the dunes.

Among them is 16-year-old Imran Saeedi, who entertains onlookers with energetic flips down the sandy slopes. Though he admits the activity can feel daunting, he enjoys the thrill and looks forward to visiting each weekend. While some join in the fun, others sit on nearby rocks, sharing meals and admiring the landscape.

Photos: AFP

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