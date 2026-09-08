ITFinder simplifies how UAE businesses find and engage IT service providers

UAE tech marketplace logs 500+ customers and 200 requests as its network expands
ITFinder, a UAE-focused technology services marketplace, is simplifying how businesses and individuals discover, compare and connect with qualified IT service providers across the UAE.
Finding the right technology partner can be time-consuming, particularly for SMEs and organisations without dedicated IT teams. Businesses often rely on referrals, online searches and multiple conversations before identifying a suitable provider.
Founded in Dubai in 2025, ITFinder brings service discovery, quotation requests and provider connections together on one platform. It serves SMEs, larger organisations, entrepreneurs, small-office and home-office users, and individuals seeking technology support across the UAE.
The marketplace covers IT support, networking, cybersecurity, business software, web and mobile development, CCTV and security systems, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, automation and smart technologies. Businesses can use ITFinder to identify qualified providers for requirements ranging from office setup and cybersecurity to website development and AI, while individuals can find support for Wi-Fi, technical issues and smart-home solutions.
A central feature of ITFinder is its Intelligent Request for Quotation (RFQ) system. Customers do not need to know the precise technology, product or type of IT company required. They can simply describe their requirement — or the problem they need to solve — and submit it once. ITFinder then helps connect the request with relevant providers, giving businesses and individuals multiple options to consider.
This is particularly valuable when a business understands its challenge but not the technical solution. ITFinder is designed to bridge that gap and connect businesses with providers equipped to address the requirement.
“Businesses should not have to become IT experts simply to find the right technology partner,” said Hosam Eddin Hashish, Founder and Managing Director of ITFinder. “Our objective is to make it much easier to communicate an IT requirement, find relevant providers and compare the available options. At the same time, we want professional IT companies to gain greater visibility and access to genuine business opportunities.”
ITFinder is currently expanding its customer and service-provider community. During a recent 60-day period, the platform recorded more than 500 registered customers, nearly 80 IT businesses and service providers, more than 200 quotation requests and over 6,100 views of service-provider profiles. Customers have also initiated direct interactions with providers through mobile and email channels.
ITFinder has also developed mobile applications for customers, IT companies and engineers, enabling service searches, quotation requests, bookings, enquiries and job management.
The platform is expanding its focus on artificial intelligence and automation as UAE businesses seek practical ways to adopt emerging technologies. Available service categories include AI chatbots, automated customer support, workflow automation, document processing and AI integrations, enabling businesses and individuals to identify providers capable of assessing their requirements and implementing suitable solutions.
ITFinder is not intended to replace IT companies or operate as a conventional business directory, but to create a connected marketplace where businesses and individuals can find relevant expertise and providers can reach people actively seeking their services.
The platform operates on a zero-commission model. Businesses and consumers can discover and engage service providers without ITFinder taking a percentage of transactions, while IT companies can access marketplace visibility and tools to manage opportunities and customer interactions.
As its ecosystem develops, ITFinder aims to bring customers, technology service providers, suppliers and professionals together through a single platform, with longer-term plans to expand into other GCC markets. Its proposition is straightforward: make finding the right IT provider easier, faster and better informed.