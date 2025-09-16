GOLD/FOREX
Music is a spiritual refuge for young Palestinians in Gaza City

Young people in Gaza find hope in a tent, learning music and singing together

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor and AFP
1 MIN READ

Amid the challenges of daily life in Gaza City, music has become a powerful source of comfort and resilience for displaced children and youth. In a modest tent, far from the bustle of the city streets, young people gather to learn instruments and raise their voices in song. For them, these sessions provide more than entertainment — they offer a vital refuge, a space to heal, and a momentary escape from their surroundings.

Despite limited resources and the scarcity of musical instruments, their enthusiasm remains undimmed. Simple rhythms and heartfelt melodies bring smiles to faces that have witnessed hardship, nurturing creativity and togetherness. Teachers and volunteers encourage the children to express themselves through sound, helping them discover strength in harmony and hope in shared voices.

This small initiative reflects the universal language of music — its ability to uplift spirits, unite communities, and remind people of beauty even in the hardest of times.

