Indonesia erupts in flames: Protests over lawmaker perks, tragic death spark nationwide fury

Economic grievances: Unemployment is projected to be the highest in Southeast Asia in 2025, with inflation and a 19% U.S. tariff on Indonesian goods exacerbating economic strain.

Underperformance: The World Bank estimates Indonesia’s growth at 4.8% (2025–2027), far below Prabowo’s 8% promise.

Police brutality: Affan’s death, coupled with police use of tear gas, water cannons, and armored vehicles, has fueled demands for reform of the Indonesian National Police and the resignation of Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo.

Political discontent: The #IndonesiaGelap hashtag, used in over 14 million X posts, reflects anger over policies like the "free meal program", budget cuts of Rp306.7 trillion ($19 billion), and a law expanding military roles in civilian institutions.