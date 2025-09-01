Indonesia erupts in flames: Protests over lawmaker perks, tragic death spark nationwide fury

Why is Indonesia burning: Lawmaker's housing allowances seen as excessive
Widespread unrest and fires have erupted across major Indonesian cities, killing six people.
The reason: a combination of economic grievances, public outrage over lawmakers’ privileges, and a fatal incident involving police violence.
The 2025 Indosia protests, often referred to as the "Dark Indonesia" movement, signify deep public discontent with economic, political, and social issues under President Prabowo Subianto’s administration.
These protests, which escalated in August 2025, reflect frustrations over rising joblessness, inflation, perceived lavish parliamentary allowances, budget cuts, and controversial policies like the "free meal" programme.
Protests and related incidents, including fires, have been reported in:
Jakarta: Epicentre of protests, with clashes near the House of Representatives and police headquarters. Protesters set fire to a building in the Kwitang neighbourhood, and the home of Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati was looted.
Makassar: A regional parliament building was set ablaze on August 29, killing three people trapped inside and injuring five others.
Surabaya: Protesters stormed the governor’s office, set vehicles on fire, and clashed with police using tear gas and water cannons.
Bandung: The People’s Consultative Assembly guesthouse was set on fire, and protests involved clashes with security forces.
Yogyakarta, Solo, Medan, Manado, Manokwari, Semarang, Mamuju, Blitar, Pekalongan, Cirebon, Bali, West Nusa Tenggara: Protests involved vandalism, arson, and confrontations with police.
Pati (Central Java): Protests erupted over a proposed 250% land and building tax increase, drawing up to 100,000 people.
The death of Affan Kurniawan, a 21-year-old motorcycle taxi driver killed by a police vehicle on August 28, 2025, during a protest in Jakarta, acted as a catalyst.
It intensified public anger and sparked violent demonstrations nationwide.
The protests also highlight concerns about police brutality, military overreach in civilian affairs, and systemic corruption, echoing historical grievances from Indonesia’s authoritarian past.
Kurniawan, reportedly completing a food delivery order, was struck and killed by a police armoured vehicle (Rimueng 4x4) during clashes near Indonesia’s House of Representatives in Jakarta.
Video footage of the incident, showing the vehicle running over Kurniawan after briefly stopping, went viral, drawing comparisons to the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre and fuelling nationwide outrage.
Protesters, including fellow ride-hailing drivers, stormed police headquarters, set fires, and demanded accountability, with seven officers detained for questioning.
Following Kurniawan’s death, the protest led to violent clashes across cities like Jakarta, Surabaya, Bandung, and Makassar.
Demonstrators set fire to government buildings, including a regional parliament in Makassar, where three people died after being trapped in the blaze on August 29, 2025.
In Jakarta, protesters burned cars, bus stops, and a five-story building near the police Mobile Brigade headquarters, with clashes involving tear gas, water cannons, and rock-throwing.
The unrest, the most significant challenge to President Prabowo’s administration, was exacerbated by perceptions of police brutality and corruption among elites.
The economic inequality, the tragic death of Kurniawan, and subsequent violent protests created a volatile situation, leading to widespread unrest and fires across Indonesia in August 2025.
Economic grievances: Unemployment is projected to be the highest in Southeast Asia in 2025, with inflation and a 19% U.S. tariff on Indonesian goods exacerbating economic strain.
Underperformance: The World Bank estimates Indonesia’s growth at 4.8% (2025–2027), far below Prabowo’s 8% promise.
Police brutality: Affan’s death, coupled with police use of tear gas, water cannons, and armored vehicles, has fueled demands for reform of the Indonesian National Police and the resignation of Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo.
Political discontent: The #IndonesiaGelap hashtag, used in over 14 million X posts, reflects anger over policies like the "free meal program", budget cuts of Rp306.7 trillion ($19 billion), and a law expanding military roles in civilian institutions.
Democratic concerns: Prabowo’s past as a general involved in human rights abuses under Suharto raises fears of authoritarianism, especially with military deployments during protests.
Fires were a significant feature of the protests:
In Makassar, three government workers died after jumping from a burning parliament building set alight by protesters.
In Jakarta, a five-story building near the police compound in Kwitang was torched, trapping people inside.
In Bandung, Pekalongan, Cirebon, and West Nusa Tenggara, regional parliament buildings were set on fire, with looting reported in Cirebon.
In Surabaya, a police office was burned, and vehicles were torched.
There is no clear resolution yet, but steps include:
Government concessions: On August 31, Prabowo announced cuts to lawmakers’ $3,075 monthly housing allowances and a moratorium on overseas trips, but student leaders like Muzammil Ihsan called these “not enough,” demanding deeper reforms to address corruption and economic inequality.
Investigations: Seven police officers were detained for ethics violations related to Affan’s death, with Prabowo ordering a transparent investigation.
Escalating tensions: Prabowo’s warnings of “treason and terrorism” and orders for stern military and police action risk further inflaming tensions. Student groups planned more protests for September 1 but canceled some due to fears of crackdowns.
Public sentiment: The #IndonesiaGelap movement, symbolized by black flags and the Straw Hat Pirates’ Jolly Roger, shows no signs of abating, with calls for higher wages, lower taxes, and stronger anti-corruption measures.
Addressing root causes: A sustainable way forward would require addressing root causes: economic relief, police reform, and transparent governance. Prabowo’s hardline stance and the military’s growing role could escalate conflicts, especially if economic conditions worsen.
