Woman dies after falling into boiling sambar in India

CCTV footage shows how the 46-year-old lost her balance while moving a huge vessel
Vijayawada: A 46-year-old woman died after falling into a large vessel of boiling sambar while helping prepare food for a religious event in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada.
The woman, identified as Sujatha, was assisting with preparations for an ‘annadanam’, or free community meal, organised as part of Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations when the accident occurred.
Sujatha suffered severe burns and was rushed to a government hospital in Vijayawada, where she later died while undergoing treatment.
CCTV footage that has since emerged shows Sujatha and another woman carrying the large vessel through the cooking area. As they attempt to put it down, Sujatha appears to lose her balance and fall into the hot sambar.
People nearby immediately rush towards her and pull her to safety.
According to NDTV, the footage shows the two women carrying the vessel together before the woman at one end puts her side down. Sujatha, who is holding the other end, then appears to lose her balance and fall into the hot sambar.
The video, which has since circulated on social media, shows people at the venue rushing to help her immediately after the accident.
The Times of India reported that Sujatha was a resident of Chittinagar in Vijayawada and had been assisting with cooking arrangements for the community meal.
The newspaper said organisers were attempting to move the large vessel when she lost her balance.
Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.
NDTV reported, citing police and local residents, that Sujatha had been helping with the cooking arrangements when the accident occurred. She was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment, but her condition deteriorated.
She died the following morning.
The case is currently being treated as an accidental death, according to reports, although the police investigation is continuing.
Large quantities of food are typically prepared at such events to be served free to devotees and members of the public.