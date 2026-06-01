Who is V Mohana? Lawyer behind landmark army case joins India's Supreme Court

Mohana, who represented women officers in the landmark permanent commission case in the Indian Army, is among five judges appointed to the country’s highest court. She joins an exclusive group of lawyers elevated directly from the Bar to the Supreme Court without first serving as a High Court judge, according to Indian media reports.

New Delhi: Senior Advocate V Mohana, the lawyer who argued one of India’s most significant gender-equality cases in the armed forces, is set to join the Supreme Court after the Centre notified her appointment on Monday.

Her most widely known appearance came in the litigation over permanent commission for women officers in the Indian Army. The Supreme Court eventually ruled in favour of women Short Service Commission officers, paving the way for greater gender parity in the armed forces.

Of the nearly 300 judges who have served on the Supreme Court since 1950, only 11 — including V Mohana — have been elevated directly from the Bar without first serving as High Court judges.

A first-generation lawyer from Chennai, Mohana has practised before the Supreme Court for nearly four decades and has built a reputation as one of the country’s leading constitutional and civil law practitioners.

She becomes only the second woman in the Supreme Court’s history to be elevated directly from the Bar, after Justice Indu Malhotra. She is also the 12th woman judge to serve on the apex court’s bench in its 76-year history.

If she serves a full term, Mohana will remain on the Supreme Court until June 2031, giving her one of the longer tenures among women judges of the apex court.

Born in Chennai, Mohana graduated from Coimbatore Law College in 1988 as part of the institution’s first batch of the five-year law programme. She later moved to Delhi, where she trained under some of India’s most prominent legal figures, including Senior Advocate C.S. Vaidyanathan and former Attorney General K.K. Venugopal.

She also represented the Union government in the 2015 National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) case, in which the Supreme Court struck down the constitutional amendment that sought to replace the collegium system of judicial appointments.

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