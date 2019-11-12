Watch: The moment two trains collided in Hyderabad

Twelve people were injured in a collision between two trains at Kachiguda railway station

Emergency personnel work to rescue a worker in the cabin of a surburban rail train after it collided with an intercity express train at Kachiguda Railway Station in Hyderabad Image Credit: AFP

Hyderabad: Twelve people were injured in a collision between two trains at Kachiguda railway station in Hyderabad on Monday, Railway officials said.

The incident occurred when a Multi-Modal Transit System (MMTS) train rammed into Kurnool City-Secunderabad Hundry Intercity Express around 10.30 am.

The Hundry Express had stopped near the station for a signal when Lingampally-Falaknuma MMTS train entered the same track and collided with it head-on.

MMTS locomotive driver was stuck in the badly damaged cabin. Rescue workers, including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, were battling for nearly four hours to rescue him.

South Central Railway (SCR) officials said six coaches of MMTS train and three coaches of Hundry Express were affected.

B.B. Singh, Additional General Manager, SCR, said 12 passengers were injured. They were rushed to Osmania Hospital and two of them were later discharged. The condition of one of the injured is stated to be critical.

Senior SCR officials also rushed to the scene as did medical relief vans and the Accident Relief Train to undertake relief and restoration works.

Though the accident was initially believed to have been caused by a technical error in signaling system, SCR officials ruled out the possibility. They blamed human error for the collision. A high-level inquiry will be conducted into the incident, they said.

One of the passengers of Hundry Express said the collision occurred when the train started moving. "All passengers were jolted by its impact. The children were badly affected," he said.

Eye-witnesses said a major tragedy was averted as MMTS train was running slowly and the Express train was almost stationary.