New Delhi: Choosing a different way of wishing and celebrating the Republic Day of India, the officials along with others at the Russian Embassy in India danced to the song of a Bollywood movie, Gadar, 'Mae Nikla Gaddi Leke'.
In the video shared by the Russian Embassy in India, people were seen waving Indian flags and dancing on the hookstep of a Bollywood song. A Russian dance crew also joined them and flaunt dance steps with them. The celebrations were joined by children and young people.
Moreover, another dance crew also performed on the occasion who were dressed up in traditional cloths.
Later at the end of the video, people were seen holding cards with each individual holding a separate word to make a 'Happy Republic Day' sequence.
In his message Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov wrote "Warmest congratulations on the #RepublicDay, India! Wishing our Indian friends prosperity, well-being and very bright #AmritKaal! Long live #Bharat! Long live Rusi-Bharatiya Dosti!"