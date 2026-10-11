Video: Power bank bursts into flames on Delhi-Chennai IndiGo flight, sparks panic

Passengers scramble to douse flames before crew extinguishes blaze; flight diverted
Dubai: Dramatic scenes unfolded aboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai after a power bank reportedly caught fire inside an overhead luggage compartment, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency diversion to Hyderabad.
A video recorded by a passenger shows flames and an orange glow spreading through the overhead compartment as alarmed travellers scramble to contain the blaze.
Several passengers can be seen attempting to put out the fire by repeatedly dabbing at the burning area with their bags.
Cabin crew eventually extinguished the flames using onboard fire extinguishers, according to reports.
The aircraft was diverted to Hyderabad, where it landed safely. All passengers and crew members were reported safe.
The incident has once again raised concerns about the risks posed by lithium-ion batteries carried aboard commercial aircraft.
The passenger-recorded footage shows people standing in the aisle and reaching towards the overhead compartment as the fire burns above the seats.
The incident reportedly began when a malfunctioning power bank caught fire inside the luggage bin.
Although the flames were brought under control, the crew diverted the flight to Hyderabad as a precaution.
No injuries were reported.
Power banks generally contain lithium-ion batteries, which can overheat if damaged, defective or subjected to an internal electrical fault.
In rare cases, this can trigger a process known as thermal runaway, in which a battery rapidly generates heat and may release smoke, flames or flammable gases.
Such fires are particularly concerning aboard aircraft because they can develop rapidly in confined spaces.
Aviation safety rules generally require passengers to carry power banks in cabin baggage rather than checked luggage, allowing crew members to respond quickly if a battery overheats.
Passengers are also advised to alert cabin crew immediately if a device becomes unusually hot, begins smoking or catches fire.
The IndiGo incident follows other cases in which portable batteries have caused fires during flights.
In March 2025, a Hong Kong Airlines flight travelling from Hangzhou to Hong Kong was diverted to Fuzhou after a power bank caught fire in an overhead luggage compartment.
Video footage showed flames emerging from the compartment as passengers and crew responded to the emergency. The aircraft landed safely.
In July 2025, a Virgin Australia flight also experienced an overhead locker fire involving a passenger's power bank. Cabin crew extinguished the blaze before the aircraft landed safely in Hobart.
The incidents highlight the importance of proper battery storage and prompt action by cabin crew when smoke or flames are detected.
While lithium-ion battery fires remain relatively uncommon compared with the number of devices carried on flights every day, aviation authorities continue to warn passengers about the potential risks of damaged or defective batteries.