Trump reportedly called the two leaders, Modi and Khan, on Monday as well

US President Donald Trump and Indian PM Narendra Modi Image Credit: File

Washington: US President Donald Trump offered Tuesday to mediate the "explosive" situation in Kashmir, long a flashpoint between nuclear armed India and Pakistan.

Trump said he would raise the matter over the weekend with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who the US has urged to act to ease tensions in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

"Kashmir is a very complicated place. You have Hindus and you have the Muslims and I wouldn't say they get along so great," Trump told reporters.