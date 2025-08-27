GOLD/FOREX
Top Kerala Police official dies on day of official farewell

Remembering him as officer who upheld sincerity throughout his illustrious career: CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mahipal Yadav died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment for a brain tumour at a private hospital in Jaipur.

His demise came just days before his scheduled retirement on August 30, and on the very day when an official farewell was to be held at the Kerala Police Headquarters.

A 1997-batch IPS officer, Yadav had served in various key positions during his career, including Inspector General of Ernakulam Range, Managing Director of Kerala State Beverages Corporation, and Excise Commissioner.

Known for his integrity, professionalism, and commitment to public service, he was widely respected across the police force and the civil administration.

In a condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described Yadav’s passing as “deeply saddening”.

Remembering him as an officer who upheld sincerity and dedication throughout his illustrious career, he said that Mahipal Yadav was committed to the people and unwavering in implementing the policies and programmes of the state government.

“Through his integrity and leadership, he remained an exemplary figure and a model for others to emulate. His demise is an irreparable loss,” said Vijayan.

The Chief Minister conveyed heartfelt sympathies to his family and close relatives, expressing solidarity with them in their grief.

Colleagues recall Yadav as a firm yet compassionate leader who combined administrative efficiency with a strong sense of responsibility toward society.

His work in strengthening the state’s excise administration and his efforts in improving transparency in the Beverages Corporation earned him wide appreciation.

His untimely passing has cast a pall of sorrow across the Kerala Police and the wider administrative community.

Tributes are pouring in from across the state, with leaders, officials, and colleagues hailing his service and dedication.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family.

