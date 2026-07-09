How a Tamil Nadu man lived free at 300 luxury hotels

Dubai: A 69-year-old man from Tamil Nadu has been arrested for allegedly cheating more than 300 luxury hotels across India over the past three decades by using fake identities, enjoying five-star facilities and leaving without paying his bills, NDTV reported.

The accused, Bingson John, allegedly posed as a foreign tourist guide, English teacher or yoga trainer to check into luxury hotels. Police said he would stay for several days, use the hotel’s facilities and then disappear without settling the bill. In some cases, he also allegedly stole valuable hotel property.

His latest target was the Hyatt Hotel in Raipur, where he allegedly stayed for two days before leaving without paying a bill of Rs63,755. Police also accused him of stealing a laptop worth about Rs148,000.

After receiving a complaint from the hotel, the Anti-Crime and Cyber Unit and Telibandha police launched an investigation. By analysing mobile phone records, documents and other technical evidence, investigators tracked John to Bhubaneswar in Odisha, where a Raipur Police team arrested him within 72 hours. The stolen laptop, which he had allegedly taken under the pretext of using it for “office work”, was recovered.

According to investigators, John told police that while serving time in Tihar Jail he was influenced by the methods of notorious serial killer and conman Charles Sobhraj. Police said the encounter shaped the way he carried out his alleged hotel scams, particularly the use of fake identities and deception, after his release.

Investigators said John had worked as a tourist guide in Delhi during the 1980s, when hotels often provided him complimentary accommodation while he accompanied foreign visitors. During interrogation, he allegedly told police that after being insulted by staff at a luxury hotel, he decided to target expensive properties.

According to police, after each release from prison John would move to a different city, check into a five-star hotel using a fake identity, behave like a respectable guest, enjoy the facilities for a few days and then leave without paying. In some cases, he also allegedly walked away with valuable hotel property.

His alleged exploits had surfaced before. In 2022, Kerala Police arrested him near Kollam Railway Station after a five-star hotel in Thiruvananthapuram complained that he had stayed there without paying his bill. Investigators said he had earned the confidence of hotel staff, who did not ask for an advance payment, before allegedly leaving without paying and taking a laptop. A court later remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

Raipur Police are now verifying John’s claim that he cheated more than 300 luxury hotels and are coordinating with authorities across several states to trace pending criminal cases against him. He has been produced before a court, and further investigation is underway, NDTV reported.

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